Kelly Rowland Shares Sweet Photos of Her Biological Father for Father's Day

Photo : Araya Diaz ( Getty Images )

For Father’s Day on Sunday, social media was flooded with declarations of love for the father figures in our lives. Musician and actress Kelly Rowland wrote a heartwarming account of the day she first met her biological father two years ago to commemorate the occasion.



The first photo in a slide of three features the “Coffee” singer and her father, Christopher Lovett, on the first day they officially met. The other two slides are of the two smiling and enjoying each other’s company. She said that she had only seen her father once, around the age of 7 or 8.

“This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life!” she wrote in the caption. “After 30 years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean for me, my family, my psyche?” She adds that their first meeting was set up around the time she started filming BET’s American Soul in October 2018. When they met, she initially believed she’d be full of questions about why it took this long for them to see each other, however, she left it all up to the Holy Spirit.

“I listened to [my father], I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him, nervous to love him nervous about it all,” she continues. “And the truth is, I already loved him. I spoke to my protective husband and those closest to me and they encourage me to forgive and jump! And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since.”

In 2013, a report from Star Magazine features Mr. Lovett begging Rowland for a relationship “before it’s too late.”

“I hoped I could make it up to her. But I’m still waiting for that day,” he said in the interview. “I own a big home now and have retired so I don’t want any of Kelly’s fortune, I just want her love.”

In July 2018, Rowland told Vogue Australia that she was hoping her father could be in her life for the sake of her son Titan.

“I haven’t seen him since [I was a kid],” she revealed. “I do want to know him, meet him, know his background for the sake of my son. I don’t know, I’m just nervous to make that phone call.”

We’re glad the call was made shortly after the Vogue interview and that their relationship continues to build.