Katt Williams Calls Out Trump, Supports Black Lives Matter in New Supreme Ad

It’s been a chaotic year, and now more than ever, we need someone to come and make us feel a bit better. Thankfully, c omedian Katt Williams stepped up to the plate and provided his signature bluntness in a new, six-minute Supreme stand-up style advertisement, where he berates Donald Trump, discusses the importance of Black Lives Matter and more.



Williams—who is serving Tekashi5’5” with his new rainbow-colored wig and sporting a Supreme tee—performs his set to an empty room, where he pokes fun at the social distancing protocols enacted during these unprecedented times. He begins by criticizing Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him “a perfectly suitable clown,” and slamming his advice to avoid contracting the virus.

“We got a guy whose advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound,” he says. “The man said if you have bleach, rub it on yourself. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV light, walk in front of it. But these are serious times. The president is a clown.” Williams acknowledges the importance of wearing a mask, which—as of now—is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus, and also takes time to urge viewers to vote in November. (“Even if your choices were as dumb as hickory, dickory, and dock, even if those were your only choices, I would ask you make a choice,” he continues.)

Elsewhere in the video, the Emmy winner highlights the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that so much can be fixed in America when we truly listen to the people’s needs.

“We can all agree that breathing is important; we can all agree that you putting your knee on a man’s neck for eight minutes is just murder,” he proclaims. “For 20 years, I told you ‘The police [are] out there hurting people,’ and y’all didn’t wanna believe me…[The] whole time, I was just glad I made it out alive. We are going to get rid of racism this time, once and for all.”

In true Katt Williams-fashion, he puts white people in the hot seat, saying that they need to recognize that they have to participate in these social changes as much as (if not more than) any other American.

“If you see a sign that says ‘Black Lives Matter,’ say out loud, white friends, ‘Hmm, sure do,’” he smiles. “Watch how quickly things start to change in the country...That anger and that rage that you think will one day be unleashed upon white families? You’ve been waiting on it for 400 years. [Black people] are better people than that…Not only can we do better, we want to do better, we are doing better, and you’re free to join us.”

