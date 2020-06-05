Kanye West Puts His Money Where His Mouth Once Was, Sets Up College Fund for George Floyd's Daughter Gianna

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019, in New York City. Photo : Brad Barket ( Getty Images for Fast Company )

You know the echoes of “Mr. West, Mr. West, Mr. West” in Kanye West’s song, “Good Morning?” Well apparently, that’s the energy media personality Ibrahim “Ebro” Darden had when he called out the rapper’s silence on social media.

I’ve already expressed this in another blog, but I have to reiterate my point specifically for ‘Ye: I’d rather he not say shit. At the time of this post, his Twitter page hasn’t had any action on it since February, and perhaps that’s for the best.



Anyway, Kanye did the very thing I’d rather he did—opened his purse. According to TMZ, Kanye has made substantial contributions to the families and legal teams working on behalf of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.



I mean, he got it.

TMZ provides the deets:



Kanye’s donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Along with that, a rep confirms Kanye’s donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S.

Kanye has also been on the ground with the people, recently joining a protest in Chicago organized by Chicago Public School students. Along with honoring Floyd, the students demanded that CPS cut ties with the Chicago Police Department.



As young Gianna yelled in triumph in an extremely heartwarming video, “Daddy changed the world!” Yes, sweet child, indeed he did.

