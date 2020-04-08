Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry Will Reportedly Join In on Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday Service

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Renowned pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen is not letting the COVID-19 calamity impact his upcoming Easter Sunday service, and by the sound of what he’s reportedly planning to do, it looks like this will be a big event.

Per TMZ, Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston will host a virtual version of Kanye West’s Sunday Service, complete with special guests broadcasting from their homes as we continue to practice social distancing nationwide. The illustrious Mariah Carey will reportedly sing “Hero” live via a webcam, while Tyler Perry plans to “deliver words of encouragement ” and Kanye’s Sunday Service Choir will be delivering the gospel truth. The site says that the performance will be dedicated to “medical professionals and first responders putting their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19.”

Osteen and West have collaborated in the past (kind of). Last year, West crashed a service at the Lakewood megachurch to let us know how he’s been delivert thanks to God’s glory, and of course, he bragged about how amazing it’s been for him.

“I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already,” he said. “Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.”

The duo was supposed to join together for Osteen’s “Night Of Hope” service, which was slated to be held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in May. However, it’s unclear if that’s happening now, given all that’s occurring in the world.

A self-proclaimed born-again Christian, West dropped the earsore Jesus Is King in October 2019 and orchestrated the Sunday Service Choir’s collection of Christmas-ready, Kanye-tinged renditions of pop and gospel songs for their project, Jesus Is Born. The latter was far superior. ‘Ye and the SSC performed last Easter Sunday at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. This year’s Coachella event was postponed to October due to the coronavirus outbreak.