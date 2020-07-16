Kanye West Is Officially on the Presidential Ballot in Oklahoma Because 2020 is Chock-Full of Headaches

Photo : JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP ( Getty Images )

Despite a report on Tuesday alleging that Kanye West was “ending” his 2020 Presidential campaign (which I would rather be writing about), the Oklahoma State Election Board announced that the rapper/producer is on the ballot for the Sooner State.

*Deep sigh*

Per XXL, a tweet sent out by the OSEB explained that West qualified to be on the ballot as an independent candidate on the state’s deadline day for Independent and Unrecognized party candidates “to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.” West is running as a member of the “Birthday Party,” because of course he is.

A representative for West told People that the “Wash Us In The Blood” musician spent $35,000 to pay the filing fee and also submitted a statement declaring his candidacy. The publication also reports that West appears to have filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, a requirement to run for president (but also, not a high bar to hurdle). His team reportedly filed the FEC’s Form 1, the Statement of Organization, which must be done after a prospective candidate “exceed(s) the applicable threshold.” This includes raising or spending $5,000 or more towards their campaign.

Despite his name making it on the ballot in Oklahoma, West missed deadlines to register in several states including New Mexico, Florida and Texas. However, in his interview with Forbes, he says he’s trying to use his coronavirus diagnosis as a loophole to get on the ballots regardless. We hope it doesn’t work.

Chance the Rapper is one of the only celebrities who has endorsed West’s run for the most powerful seat on Earth. (Elon Musk did at first, but has since reconsidered his support.) Not surprisingly, Chance came under fire on Monday morning after questioning why people would rather vote for Joe Biden over West. After attempting to double down on his comments amidst backlash, he realized his mistake.

“I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically,” he tweeted.