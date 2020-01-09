Just in Case You Want to See Some Black Folks Actually Recognized This Awards Season, the NAACP Image Awards Announced Their 2020 Noms

(L-R): When They See Us; Lizzo performs onstage during Q102's Jingle Ball 2019 on Dec. 11, 2019, in Philadelphia ; Harriet Photo : Netflix , Lisa Lake ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) , Focus Features

Guess who just ordered some Lawry’s for this white-ass awards season? That’s right—the NAACP!

On Thursday morning, the nominations were announced for the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The ceremony airs after the “official” end of awards season (i.e. after the Oscars), which is fitting due to the concept of Colored People Time (CPT).



Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet and Ava DuVernay’s miniseries When They See Us lead the pack, securing nine nominations each. Television shows such as Black-ish, Queen Sugar and Watchmen received a bunch of love. As for music, Lizzo and Beyoncé (and please note Blue Ivy has a nom, too!) stood out amongst the crowd.



“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a press release. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”



Of course, the NAACP hasn’t been without valid criticism as it was taken to task for not recognizing FX’s Pose in the 2019 ceremony.

This year, Billy Porter scooped a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Pose.



One of the biggest categories, “Entertainer of the Year” boasts heavyweights, including Porter, Angela Bassett, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry. Voting is currently open to the public at the Image Awards official website.



And last, but certainly not least—OUR VERY OWN VERY SMART BROTHA DAMON YOUNG WAS NOMINATED IN THE “OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK - NONFICTION” CATEGORY FOR WHAT DOESN’T KILL YOU MAKES YOU BLACKER: A MEMOIR IN ESSAYS!

Also, shoutout to The Root co-founder Henry Louis Gates, Jr., who is in the same category!



“This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our network’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards,” Scott Mills, President of BET Networks said. “It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies and literature and we look forward to celebrating these contributions next month.”



For the complete list of nominees, head to naacpimageawards.net. The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 8 p.m.

