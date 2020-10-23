Jussie Smollett Is Making His Feature Directorial Debut With B-Boy Blues; Casts Brandee Evans and Ledisi

Jussie Smollett, left, attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit on November 28, 2018; Brandee Evans at The Premiere Screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” on August 29, 2018; Ledisi attends the 2018 Soul Train Awards on November 17, 2018. Photo : Theo Wargo/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images ) , Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images )

Despite the legal rollercoaster he’s experienced over the past year, it looks like Jussie Smollett won’t be counted out just yet.

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old actor is making his directorial debut with B-Boy Blues, based on the 1994 James Earl Hardy novel of the same name which chronicles “the Black LGBTQ+/Same Gender Loving community.” Smollett is also producing the film under his newly launched label SuperMassive Movies.



In addition to the feature film announcement made earlier this month, we now have a starring cast: Timothy Richardson (David Makes Man), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), singing sensation Ledisi, and Thomas Mackie.



More info via Deadline:



Written by Smollett and Hardy, the pic explores the love and life of a middle class, politically conscious magazine editor Mitchell Crawford (Richardson) and a Harlem born and bred ruff-neck bike messenger Raheim (Mackie). Ledisi will [play] Crawford’s mother Ann Walker, while Evans is Mitchell’s assistant, Michi. Rounding out the cast are Broderick Hunter, Landon G. Woodson, Michael Jackson, Jr., Marquise Vilson, Jabari Redd, Brian Lucas, Heather B., Erik Williams, Otis Winston, Tiesha Thomas, Jahleel Kamara, Andre Virgo, Bry’Nt Bailey, Ilara Phoenix Williams, and Sampson McCormick.

Smollett is currently facing new charges in relation to the January 2019 case in which he claimed he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. He faced 16 charges at the time, which were subsequently dropped. Now, he is facing fresh charges alleging that he lied to Chicago police. The actor pleaded not guilty during his court appearance in February.

B-Boy Blues is currently filming in New York.

