Judge Orders Tiny Troll to Stay at Least 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Once upon a time, there was a majestic stallion who strutted across the music industry, dominated the charts and secured several business opportunities, including branding deals and gigs on major sketch comedy shows. The stallion did all of this even though a misogynistic miniature horse attempted to dull her shine by undermining her truth with a pitiful album rollout. Womp.

According to USA Today, a judge ordered rapper Tory Lanez to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion at a court hearing on Tuesday. The petite rapper is required to have no contact with Meg following assault charges for allegedly shooting Meg in the foot.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, made his court appearance by phone. He said only “yes, your honor” to a series of questions from the judge and did not enter a plea. His bail, raised from $35,000 to $190,000, was promptly posted, according to the Associated Press. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns. Lanez’s arraignment was postponed to Nov. 18. His attorney, Shawn Holley, declined comment to USA TODAY.

“The truth will come to the light...I have all faith in God to show that...love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart...a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru [sic] this, I genuinely appreciate u [sic],” Tory wrote on his Twitter page on Friday, following the charge announcement.



Other than having to be linked to the puny performer because of this mess, Meg made headlines recently after penning a powerful op-ed in the New York Times where she doubled-down on her “protect Black women” message from her Saturday Night Live appearance.

Using that same “Black girl power” energy, Megan also addressed any attempts to pit her against other Black female rappers, specifically Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.



“In every industry, women are pitted against one another, but especially in hip-hop, where it seems as if the male-dominated ecosystem can handle only one female rapper at a time,” the “WAP” rapper wrote. “Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. I’m not ‘the new’ anyone; we are all unique in our own ways.”

