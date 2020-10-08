Joyful, Joyful, Lord We Adore Three: Whoopi Goldberg Is 'Working Diligently' to Make Sister Act 3 Happen

Whoopi Goldberg attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 08, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review ( Getty Images )

Sister Act fans! A “happy day” may be on the horizon!

Whoopi Goldberg recently confirmed that Sister Act 3 is in the works.



“For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it,” she revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday. “So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”



Let me find out we’re about to have a Sister Act trilogy!



E! News takes us on a quick reminiscing tour of the past two films:



Both ‘90s films are classic Whoopi hilarity. In Sister Act, the star played a lounge singer who was sent to a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. Of course the nuns loved her boisterous personality (and singing lessons) so much that they brought her back in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to teach a group of inner-city Catholic school teenagers how to sing in a choir.

Naturally, this has me wondering what a third Sister Act film would look like. Perhaps it would be in a pandemic-era setting where Goldberg’s Deloris van Cartier reforms a virtual school of ankle-biters through the power of song.



Plus, Lauryn Hill has to make a cameo—perhaps joining the eccentric crew of nuns. As Very Smart Brothas Senior Editor Panama Jackson says, “She’ll be late of course, but a nun nonetheless.”



Maybe the choir’s grand finale performance will incorporate TikTok dance challenges into the choreography. The possibilities are endless!



Whatever the premise will be, Goldberg is sure the audience would enjoy this kind of good-natured fun.



“It’s fun and it feels good,” Goldberg added. “And you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing, and then, nuns. What’s better than that?”



Sounds like a good time, to me!



Goldberg and Corden also talked about her dating life, co-hosting The View during the Trump administration, kitchen skills, her upcoming CBS All Access series The Stand and how Goldberg hosting the Academy Awards inspired Corden. The full interview with Corden is below: