John Legend Is (Not So Ordinary) People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Tonja Renée Stidhum
John Legend attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

All of People Magazine loves all of John Legend because they’ve just chosen the crooner and pianist as 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Legend, who I’ve started lovingly referring to as “Piano Arthur” (Hey! His wife Chrissy Teigen fully embraces the meme joke!), was certainly honored, but those prideful feelings were mixed with a little fear, too.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the 40-year-old artist and The Voice coach told People in his cover story. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Speaking of Teigen’s jokes, the model and cookbook author couldn’t resist throwing in some jokes along with her pride, noting that she is currently “boning” the sexiest man alive. Teigen also decided to take it upon herself to add a few other letters to her husband’s EGOT status.

She even changed her Twitter bio, for the time being, to celebrate the honor.

@chrissyteigen Twitter profile
Screenshot: Tonja Stidhum (The Root)
As he noted, Legend will be taking the reigns from Elba, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. Elba took to Twitter to congratulate Legend, but not without some good-natured ribbing of the 2016 pick, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A deluxe edition of Legend’s Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which features an updated and more progressive version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” is now available.

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

