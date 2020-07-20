John Boyega Confirms to Star Wars Fans That He's 'Moved On' From the Franchise

Photo : Tristan Fewings ( Getty Images )

The Star Wars franchise continues to expand, with a new Taika Waititi-directed film reportedly in development. Nevertheless, don’t expect John Boyega to take part in it. The actor confirmed his departure from the series in an Instagram comment, responding to a fan who wrote about what he’d like to see from the character in the next installment.

Advertisement

“Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on,” Boyega wrote with a heart emoji. In another comment, he added that he’s planning to move on because he wants to do more with his career. (“Not into playing one role for too long, I have more to offer than that.”) Earlier this year on Twitter, he wrote that members of the cast have also moved on from the series after a “very fulfilling” experience with “some disappointments.”

Advertisement

Boyega has been vocal about the difference between him and Finn, especially on social media in response to fans who have difficulty separating the actor from the role. In May, after the death of George Floyd made headlines, Boyega shut down Twitter users—many of them Star Wars fans—for getting upset that he was using derogatory language in tweets.

“This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids,” he wrote. “I have parents so no need to report to Disney. They are for Business. Thanks.”

Other than being a vocal opponent of police brutality, Boyega has become increasingly visible during events protesting the issue. In early June, he took part in a protest at London’s Hyde Park, where he said he wants to continue the good fight for Black lives and equality...even if it jeopardizes his career. He’s going to be just fine, though: he’s starring in the forthcoming film Naked Singularity as well as Borderland with Jodie Turner-Smith. After his comments at the protest, a host of Hollywood creatives including Jordan Peele and Matthew A. Cherry voiced their support.

Advertisement

“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that,” he told the crowd of protestors. “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

To new experiences and roles! We’re looking forward to seeing his growth.