Jodie Turner-Smith Will Star as 'an Elite Warrior' in Prequel to Netflix's The Witcher

Jodie Turner-Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of ‘Queen & Slim’ on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020. Photo : Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP ( AP )

Jodie Turner-Smith is continuing to do queen things!

The Queen & Slim breakout star has been confirmed as the lead in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to Netflix’s original hit The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, Deadline reports. The upcoming live-action limited series will include six parts.

More info about the upcoming prequel, via Deadline:



Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time—the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Turner-Smith will play Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Turner-Smith is WORKING-working because she also is currently in production for a new drama series chronicling the life of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII and Queen of England from 1533 to 1536.

As predicted, this colorblind casting made a few white folks big mad. Alas, they can stay mad. Turner-Smith is excited to sink her teeth into this historical account!



“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” Turner-Smith told Variety in October. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”



Turner-Smith is also set to co-star in a futuristic love story called After Yang with Colin Farrell, the revenge flick Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan and an upcoming thriller called Borderland with John Boyega. Booked and busy!



Oh, and in addition to enjoying her new parent life with hubby Joshua Jackson, Turner-Smith dropped a gorgeous short film entitled Jackie this past fall, as part of the Gucci Absolute Beginners series.

Like we said...queen things!

