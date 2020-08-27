Jharrel Jerome, Janet Mock and Yara Shahidi Among Next Round of Casting for Ta-Nehisi Coates' Between the World and Me HBO Adaptation

Between the world and me

The ensemble cast for HBO’s special adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me just became even larger!

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), 2017 TED Global Fellow and poet-playwright Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Janet Mock (Pose), pianist and composer Jason Moran, Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Kendrick Sampson (Insecure), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Michelle Wilson (Premature) had joined the cast for the adaptation of the critically acclaimed stage show based on the #1 New York Times Bestseller.



A reminder on what to expect, per HBO’s press release sent to The Root:



Originally adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, the special will combine elements of that production, including powerful readings from Coates’ book, and will once again be directed by award-winning director and Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.

Recently, an initial cast was announced including Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson and Oprah Winfrey.

This cast is next-level stacked and we’re still not even finished! There will be additional cast announced at a later date, so stay tuned! Between the World and Me is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines and will debut this fall on HBO. It’ll also be available to stream on HBO Max.



