The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Entertainment

Jharrel Jerome, Janet Mock and Yara Shahidi Among Next Round of Casting for Ta-Nehisi Coates' Between the World and Me HBO Adaptation

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Between the world and me
Between the world and meTa-Nehisi CoateshboJharrel Jeromejanet mockYara shahidicasting newsMarc Bamuthi Josephjason moranwendell pierceMj RodriguezKendrick SampsonMichelle Wilsonadaptation
252
Save
Jharrel Jerome, left, on February 21, 2020; Janet Mock, center, on February 06, 2020; Yara Shahidi, right, on February 22, 2020.
Jharrel Jerome, left, on February 21, 2020; Janet Mock, center, on February 06, 2020; Yara Shahidi, right, on February 22, 2020.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (Getty Images), Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE (Getty Images), Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

The ensemble cast for HBO’s special adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me just became even larger!

Advertisement

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), 2017 TED Global Fellow and poet-playwright Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Janet Mock (Pose), pianist and composer Jason Moran, Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Kendrick Sampson (Insecure), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Michelle Wilson (Premature) had joined the cast for the adaptation of the critically acclaimed stage show based on the #1 New York Times Bestseller.

A reminder on what to expect, per HBO’s press release sent to The Root:

Originally adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, the special will combine elements of that production, including powerful readings from Coates’ book, and will once again be directed by award-winning director and Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.

Advertisement

Recently, an initial cast was announced including Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson and Oprah Winfrey.

G/O Media may get a commission
Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer

This cast is next-level stacked and we’re still not even finished! There will be additional cast announced at a later date, so stay tuned! Between the World and Me is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines and will debut this fall on HBO. It’ll also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Welcome to The Root Institute, Featuring Interviews With Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker, Taraji P. Henson and Many More

Milwaukee Bucks Won't Let America Look Away, Refuse to Play Game 5 to Keep Focus on Police Shooting of Jacob Blake [Update: NBA Postpones Today's Playoff Games]

You Can Count on One Hand the Number of Days the U.S. Has Gone Without a Police Killing Since George Floyd Died

Angela Davis and Ava DuVernay Discuss America's 'Racial Reckoning' for Vanity Fair Digital Cover Story

Politicos Want Biden Out of the Basement. Stay Your Ass Right There, Joe

DISCUSSION