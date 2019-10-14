Jesus Is King (and Further Delayed), But Kim Kardashian Is 'Too Sexy' for Kanye

Kanye West apparently has Jesus on the mainline and God’s one and only son is chillin’...for now. The rapper’s rapture has been put on hold.

According to Forbes, it looks like the mysterious album has another release date: October 25. West announced the new date at Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience during the George Washington University stop. If true, it would be almost a full month after the previously announced release date of September 27.



Speaking of that very “Kanye West Experience,” the rapper’s name was also all over Black Twitter this weekend after performing at Howard University as a surprise.

“God, reveal the lies, let us stop feeling victimized, show my people the way, show my people how to love, forgive and pray,” West prayed over the crowd, according to the Washington Post.

Of course, given West’s problematic stance on slavery and unapologetic MAGA support, the optics were concerning, to say the least, since the institution is an HBCU.

West recently announced his plans to solely make gospel music going forward, turning his back on his once secular music background.

In his effort to rebrand, he’s been going full-on biblical man, pretty much likening his wife Kim Kardashian West to a j ezebel. The couple had a spat over Kardashian’s image on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West said.

“You built me up to be like, this sexy person with confidence and all this stuff,” Kardashian rightly retorted. “Just because you’re on a journey and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”



And then ’Ye walked out in a haughty huff. Oh, televised marriage!



Anyway, we’ll see whether or not Kanye’s version of King Jesus will make His debut this month…or this year.

