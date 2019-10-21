Jesus Balks: Kanye's Trademark Application for 'Sunday Service' Denied and Yes, There's a New Album Release Date

That moment when you believe God said ‘yes,’ but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said ‘no.’

Kanye West had hopes of filing a trademark for “Sunday Service,” however, someone else had already registered the name, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Apparently, Kanye planned on using the phrase given to his cult-like performances to sell “clothing, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops” when he filed the application back in July.



Welp.



In other news, ‘Ye has a new release date for Jesus Is King. On Monday morning, via Twitter, he announced Oct. 25 will be the day.

Since he didn’t deliver on Sept. 27 as Mrs. West previously promised on Twitter, I’ll believe it when I see it. It would be in line with the IMAX film of the same name which is dropping the same day, though.

West recently announced he was bowing out of the secular music game and fully investing in gospel music. In a recent Apologia Studios interview with West’s pastor Adam Tyson, it was revealed that West considered rap to be “devil’s music” and believed he had fallen for the temptations of the music industry.



“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson recalled, per XXL. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro, I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”



Speaking of the devil, I guess we’ll find out if he’s “a lie” come Oct. 25.

