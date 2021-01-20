Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. Set to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl LV

Jazmine Sullivan attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019, H.E.R. attends Spotify “Best New Artist 2019" party at Hammer Museum on February 7, 2019 . Photo : Paul R. Giunta/John Sciulli for Spotify ( Getty Images )

Grammy-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R have been tapped to perform at this year’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.



Deadline reports that the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer, alongside country singer Eric Church, will sing the National Anthem on Sunday, February 7 in Raymond James stadium. Additionally, H.E.R. will perform “America The Beautiful” right before kickoff. As previously reported, The Weeknd is expected to deliver an electric performance as the headliner for the halftime show.

Advertisement

Sullivan, who first came onto the scene in 2008 with her breakout single “Need U Bad,” has been a force in the music industry, often amazing fans and fellow artists with her raspy tone and unbelievable runs. Her latest project, Heaux Tales is no different; the 14-track EP showcased both her vocal and lyrical ability, telling the stories of women and their love lives (or lack thereof). A standout of the album was Sullivan’s joint track with H.E.R., entitled “Girl Like Me”, and exploring a myriad of relatable post-breakup thoughts. Sullivan recently spoke to NPR about collaborating with H.E.R. in the midst of the pandemic as well her excitement behind releasing the EP.

“We definitely couldn’t be in the studio together. And I was actually nervous to ask, because I hear that people, you know, they’ve been influenced by me or they like my music, but I never know how people are going to feel,” Sullivan explained. ‘And I also know that I’m not out a lot — I take really long breaks. Some people, if you’re not in the spotlight, you’re kind of out of sight, out of mind. But I went on and asked anyway, and I was so shocked that she responded so quickly and loved the music and wanted to be a part of it. It just warmed my heart, because I didn’t know if anybody would care to work with me, and she did. She’s such an amazing musician, and just fit right in with the song.”

She added, “When you’re creating something, you’re never quite sure — at least I’m not—how people are going to take it and interpret it. Since I put it out, it’s been such an amazing response; things have been happening for me lately that I couldn’t even have dreamed about. I feel like things are really turning around for me, and I’m just excited to see where life takes me.”

The 2021 Super Bowl LV will air on CBS starting at 6:30 pm.