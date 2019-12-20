Jay-Z's 'Year-End Picks' Playlist Proves He Loves DaBaby, Solange and Drake Like the Rest of Us

Photo : Brian Ach ( Getty Images )

With 2019 drawing to a close, not only are we being blessed with a wide assortment of lists celebrating the decade that was, but we are also recognizing a year filled with worthwhile contributions of its own.

Looking to revisit some of his own favorites is the ever-elusive Jay-Z, who compiled 40 songs from the year that was into a playlist entitled “JAY-Z’s Year-End Picks 2019.”

As Billboard notes, the massive collection features a who’s who of hip-hop and R&B royalty:



Jay’s selections included cuts like Kanye West’s “Follow God,” Russ and Bia’s “Best on Earth,” Tyler, The Creator’s “EARFQUAKE,” DaBaby’s “SUGE,” and Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered.” The rest of the star-studded playlist saw contributions from Drake, Young Thug, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Summer Walker, Roddy Ricch, Lil Tjay, Rick Ross, Maxo Kream, Travis Scott, Rod Wave, Solange, Lil Baby, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Pop Smoke, Denzel Curry, and more.

Though his omission of Snoh Aalegra’s “Whoa” is inexcusable—A Conspiracy of Stars author Olivia A. Cole swears it’s her “bop of the century”—it’s dope to get some insight into the musical tastes of one of the greatest rappers of all-time.



After learning of his inclusion on the playlist, SoundC loud superstar Russ took to Instagram to share his excitement with his fans:

“LETS FUCKIN GO!!!!” he posted. “BEST ON EARTH MADE JAY Z’s END OF YEAR PLAYLIST 🤯🤯🤯🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏”



Hit up Tidal to receive your blessing and listen for yourself.