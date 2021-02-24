Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Stacey Abrams Among Guests to Help Celebrate Legendary Artist and Activist Harry Belafonte

Jay-Z on January 23, 2019 in New York City; Tiffany Haddish on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.; Common in Paris on September 14, 2019; Stacey Abramson April 11, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Nicholas Hunt for The Reform Alliance, Emma McIntyre for Netflix, Joel Saget / AFP, Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

Harry Belafonte, the artist and activist who played a pivotal role in the fight for Civil Rights, will be celebrating his 94th birthday on March 1. In true quarantine fashion, he’ll be celebrating via virtual celebration and let’s just say the guest list is BOMB AF.

Per Variety, the event titled The Gathering for Harry, hosted by Belafonte’s nonprofit The Gathering for Justice, will bring together his closest family, friends, artists, activists and justice-seekers who have all been impacted by his legacy. It will also feature live performances, video tributes and testimonials by civil rights and racial justice leaders, elected officials, artists, athletes and more. Guests include folks like Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Usher, Stacey Abrams, Common, Tamika D. Mallory, Danny Glover, Aja Monet, Chuck D, Reverend Al Sharpton, Bryan Stevenson, Charlamagne Tha God, Mysonne The General, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Aloe Blacc, DJ Carisma, Carmen Perez-Jordan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernie and Jane Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Susan Sarandon.

Jay-Z, who’s been deep in his business bag lately, will also be recognized with The Gatekeeper of Truth Award “for his support to organizers on the frontlines during the current political climate and his inspiration to multiple generations.”

“The Award was created in tribute to the wisdom shared with a young Belafonte by his mentor, Paul Robeson: ‘Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s radical voice,” The Gathering for Justice President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan captioned in a post to social media. “I have worked with Jay-Z in the fight for justice. The Gathering for Justice has proudly collaborated on the #FreeMeekMill campaign, movement-building in Wisconsin and the 40,000+ person March for Stolen Lives and Looted Dreams, which achieved almost every demand for which we marched.”



The Gathering for Harry will take place on Sunday, February 28, with all proceeds going towards the nonprofit to help continue in the fight to eliminate child incarceration and the racial inequalities within the justice system. To get your tickets, be sure to visit The Gathering For Justice website.