Jay-Z Talks Doing Life With Little Ones Under Lockdown, Legacy and More in Rare Interview

It’s hella rare that we regular folks get a glimpse into the lives of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, arguably one of the richest and most famous couples in the world (a billion dollars in an elevator, at last count). But now, thanks to a recent interview, that rarity is no more! Okay, maybe not no more, no more but at least we’ve got something.



Billboard reports that in conversation with The Sunday Times, Jay-Z reflected on how life under quarantine has been for him and Bey, as well as the main lesson this time at home has taught him when it comes to cultivating a legacy for his children. “In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other. And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’”

Part of that new normal is undoubtedly spending more time with his wife and kids, 9 year-old Grammy winner Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. When asked about the importance of building and leaving a legacy for his children, Jay-Z countered that maintaining a supportive and loving relationship stands above all else.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not, ‘here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

He continued, “Just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

I think it’s pretty safe to say that whatever guidance they give will be golden, especially when it comes to making money moves. According to People, the multi-hyphenate mogul has just added another investment into his Marcy Venture Partners portfolio—fitness company LIT Method.

Founded by Justin and Taylor Norris, the LIT Method “specializes in low impact, high-intensity training using their Strength Machine: an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system that offers more than 500 low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy, and Pilates.”

Seeing as how Bey secured the bag with Peloton last fall, I’m curious to see how this is gonna play out. But knowing these two, I’m sure everything will be just fine.