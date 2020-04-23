Jason Mitchell Reportedly Arrested on Felony Weapon and Drug Charges in Mississippi

Jason Mitchell has entangled himself in some mess again.
According to online records obtained by TMZ, Mitchell (The Chi, Straight Outta Compton, Zola) was arrested Wednesday and taken to Harrison County Jail in Mississippi and currently faces four felony charges.
TMZ reports:
Jason, who played Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic, is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jail records indicate Jason was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.
Mitchell, who initially gained professional momentum after acclaimed performances in Mudbound and Straight Outta Compton has been on a rapid downward spiral following sexual misconduct allegations against him during his tenure on The Chi.
“At the end of the day I do have to take my ‘L’ and say, I did make myself subject to these situations. Had I not went anywhere with this lady and had to drop her off at home, I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Mitchell told The Breakfast Club back in November, which was his first big interview in response to the allegations.
The Root has reached out to Mitchell’s team for comment on this matter.