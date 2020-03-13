Ja'Net DuBois' Birth Father May Have Been Jazz Legend Cab Calloway, Family Claims

(L-R): Ja’net DuBois arrives at the “First-Ever” BET Comedy Awards on September 28, 2004, in Pasadena, California. ; Cab Calloway, jazz bandleader, opening a folio of music. Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images ) , Express Newspapers ( Getty Images )

There appear to be some questions arising in regard to Ja’Net DuBois’ lineage.

On Thursday, TMZ reported DuBois’ cause of death, confirming the late star died from cardiac arrest. However, it looks like there was another bit of found information on the death certificate that raises eyebrows. DuBois’ family believes the late actress’ birth father was jazz legend Cabell “Cab” Calloway III.



Yes, that Cab Calloway, the “Hi Prince of Hi-De-Ho,” who notably intersected jazz with vaudeville in the swing era. A popular vocalist, Calloway mastered the art of scat singing and was a popular frequenter at the legendary Cotton Club in Harlem.



If true, the singing genes are obviously strong as DuBois, most often remembered for her role as “Willona Woods” on Good Times was also a singer, famously singing the theme song to The Jeffersons.



But we’ll have to wait a bit before we receive confirmation, as there are some discrepancies.



TMZ further reports:



However, before anyone starts rewriting history... here’s a dispute. Every online bio for Ja’Net lists her dad was Gordon Dubois and her mother was Lillian Gouedy. Her mom’s name is the same on the death certificate, but Mr. Dubois is nowhere on the document. Ja’Net’s daughter provided the info for the death certificate, and when we asked her to clarify, she would only say Gordon was married to Lillian and “instrumental” in raising Ja’Net. Basically, a stepfather. Now, Cab died in 1994, but his estate has no clue about the alleged connection. The estate tells TMZ .. “While we have a great appreciation for Ja’Net DuBois’ long and successful career, the Calloway Estate has nothing to add to this single document that has numerous mistakes and no verification.” For instance, the estate points out there are multiple birthplaces and birth dates listed online for Ja’Net. We’re told they’d be open to a conversation with her family if there were any “compelling facts to substantiate” their claim.

DuBois died unexpectedly in her sleep on February 17. The certificate obtained by TMZ also notes she was suffering from both peripheral vascular and chronic kidney diseases for years and that hypertension may have been a contributing factor to her death.

