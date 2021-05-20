Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in Knives Out 2

Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 09, 2020; Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. Photo : Amy Sussman/Chris Pizzello-Pool ( Getty Images )

The sequel to the 2019 “whodunit” film Knives Out will be making its way back to our screens soon, but this time, with some brand new faces! Titled Knives Out 2, the follow up’s casting announcements have recently been making waves online and its latest additions are sure to have you screaming—or should I say, singing—with joy.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Antebellum and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae and One Night in Miami and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will be bringing the heat to the wonderful world of mystery and murder. As of now, we don’t know much about the plot, but what we do know is it’ll be anchored around another big murder mystery and that the talented two actor-musicians will be joining a handful of dynamic other players including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn (hey, Agatha), and Daniel Craig—the latter of whom played Detective Benoit Blanc in the first film. We also know the sequel is set to begin filming this summer in Greece and will debut on Netflix.

Also returning to direct is Rian Johnson, who’ll be joined by Ram Bergman to produce under their T-Street production banner.

I’ve gotta be honest, I didn’t watch Knives Out when it first came out. But thanks to this little teeny-weeny thing called a pandemic, I was able to snag some extra movie time. Going in, I didn’t really know what to expect, even though I knew it revolved around the murder of a patriarch and his highly eccentric family—but BOY was I in for a treat. Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana De Armas and Christopher “Captain America” Evans?? The taste that has. Like so many of you, this movie instantly became an easy fave (don’t ask me how many times I’ve watched it since) and I honestly can’t wait for this sequel.

I have a slight feeling the powers that be aren’t done with the casting news though and if they aren’t, I’d like to offer a few additional suggestions:

Brian Tyree Henry (I highkey need this to happen. Like for real, for real.) Henry Golding (Umm, I know I’m not the only one still smitten over Nick Young, am I right or amirite?) Issa Rae (Can you imagine her getting grilled as a suspect for a murder?? I know we saw a little of that in The Lovebirds but to see her in this context would be hilarious.) Angela Bassett, because, duh. Jenifer Lewis. (I know y’all saw that video.

At any rate, if any of these folks do wind up in the sequel, I better get a small cameo in the third installment because clearly my guessing game is to die for.

You see what I did there?