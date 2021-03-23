Jamie Foxx to Star and Executive Produce Upcoming Limited Series on the Life and Career of Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx attends SiriusXM’s Urban View ‘Just Mercy’ Town Hall with Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx on December 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Cindy Ord for SiriusXM ( Getty Images )

Whether it’s an aspiring jazz musician, a legendary soul singer, or an exonerated man who finally gets justice after many long years, when it comes to Jamie Foxx, there is hardly any role he won’t authentically embody. With a long-awaited update on his next project, I’m sure we’ll see more of the same.



Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, Foxx will star in and executive produce an upcoming biographical limited series based on the life and career of legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. If that news sounds a bit familiar to you, it’s because we previously told you that Jamie confirmed that “the ball was rolling” on the project last year. But now things are official official.

Titled Tyson, the series is written by Colin Preston and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua with Fuqua, Foxx, Tyson, Kiki Tyson, Martin Scorsese, LBI Entertainment’s Rick Yorn, Ian Montone, Chuck Pacheco, and James Barnett all set to executive produce. Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. will also executive produce on behalf of Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League. Additionally, this limited series is also the only authorized project with regard to Tyson, all shade to Hulu, I suppose.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson expressed in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Though we don’t yet have a potential premiere date for Tyson, I’m sure when it drops, there’ll be some award buzz attached to it. (Looking at you, Soul.)