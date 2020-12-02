Jada Pinkett Smith Will Be Bringing Herself to the Redd Zone for Netflix

Photo : Daniel Boczarski for The Blackhouse Foundation at Sundance ( Getty Images )

Actress and Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in a new upcoming drama, Redd Zone. According to Variety, the film will also be produced through Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios alongside Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons. More details on the plot here:

The film is based on the true story of Tia Magee, a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield. The film will be dedicated to Redd’s memory.

Redd Zone is the latest film for Westbrook Studios, which currently boasts a full slate of other projects, including a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles; the Antoine Fuqua-directed, Will Smith leading thriller Emancipation; and the King Richard biopic, based on the life Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. As for Pinkett Smith herself, she’s currently in production on The Matrix 4 and has been flexing her executive producing muscles in-between time with films such as HBO Max’s Charm City Kings, which dropped at the top of this year and Apple TV Plus’ Hala in 2019.

While there’s no word yet on a potential premiere date for Redd Zone, in the meantime, folks can still flock for a seat at Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, which recently aired an inspiring and informative episode about both internal and external transformations. It’s available to view now only on Facebook Watch.