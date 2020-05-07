'It's Handled'...on Hulu! All 7 Seasons of Scandal Will Have a New Streaming Home Soon

Scandal (2012-2018) Photo : Disney–ABC Domestic Television

It’s time to bust out the popcorn and wine because you still have a chance to relive all 7 seasons of one of Shonda Rhimes’ monumental creations!

According to Deadline, every single episode of Scandal will move to Hulu on May 20, after ABC Studios’ licensing deal expires at Netflix.



Deadline reports:



Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice), Scandal stars Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope. The Washington, DC drama centers around Pope (Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal‘s storylines have explored political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

Along with its eye-catching plotlines, Scandal made waves for what it represented—it was a huge deal that we were able to see a black woman lead a primetime show on the biggest television night of the week. Not to mention, with the success of the show, Rhimes eventually became known as the sole proprietor of Thursday nights (#TGIT) with her programming including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.



Though Rhimes currently has a multi-year deal with Netflix, the hit show is a Disney-ABC property so it actually makes sense that the series will move to Hulu, which is also now a part of the Disney family tree.



The media juggernaut took over total control of Hulu in May 2019 when it purchased Comcast’s stake in the streaming platform.

“This was around the time of the #Scandal finale,” Rhimes tweeted, along with a pic of the cast and crew standing around the very familiar table where the gladiators gathered to fix the various scandals they came across. “We were all proud that we could be part of this groundbreaking show. I’m excited to announce that #Scandal will have a new home with @hulu starting 5/20. Get your popcorn and wine ready, and get ready to binge.”