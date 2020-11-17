It's Getting Hot in Herre and the Situation Is Serious Because Bel Biv DeVoe and Nelly are Performing at the 2020 AMAs

Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, and Michael Bivins of Bell Biv DeVoe perform onstage during the 2018 Soul Train Awards on November 17, 2018; Nelly performs at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2015. Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images ) , Brad Barket/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The American Music Awards are about to throw in a little country New Jack Swing this year!

On Monday night, it was announced that Bel Biv DeVoe (BBD) and Nelly have been added to the list of performers for the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.



Here’s what’s going to go down, per a press release sent to The Root:



Three-time American Music Award-winning group Bell Biv DeVoe returns to the AMAs with their scorching hot back-in-the-day singles, “Do Me,” and “Poison.” Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe made their AMA stage debut nearly 30 years ago with their 1991 hot #1 single, “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me?),” from their debut studio album, Poison. Megastar Nelly will take fans back to the start of the new millennium celebrating 20 years since the release of his debut diamond-certified studio album, Country Grammar, with a blazing performance of his anthems “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.” Currently competing on Dancing with the Stars and a three-time American Music Award winner, the hip-hop dynamo won his first AMA in 2002 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, followed by the Fan’s Choice Award in 2003, and again in 2013 for Single of the Year with Florida Georgia Line for their hit, “Cruise.”

“Yooo it’s going DOWN DOWN BABY at this year’s @AMAs to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar!” Nelly posted on his Instagram, following the news announcement.

Along with a montage of the members, the official BBD Instagram account posted the caption, “Wassup y’all !!! We are so excited to perform at this year’s @amas to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Poison!”

BBD and Nelly will be joining performers Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny (with Jhay Cortez), Lil Baby and Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma and Katy Perry. Taraji P. Henson will be the host of the night.



The 2020 American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

