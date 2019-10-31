It’s the Remix to Infection: R. Kelly Skipped Court Because His Toenail Is Missing

Even if you take the shackles off Robert “R.” Kelly’s feet so he can step in the name of love, apparently, it would be a little bit difficult for him to do so today.

According to Page Six, Kels was set to appear in federal court before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago on Wednesday, but skipped the hearing due to an infected toe. The 52-year-old artist reportedly lost his toenail and decided not to attend the hearing out of caution, according to his attorney Steve Greenberg.



Page Six adds:



“He’s fine,” Greenberg said of Kelly. During a brief hearing, Leinenweber said he’d rule later on motions to dismiss some charges and reconsider bond for the 52-year-old R&B crooner, who is detained without bond at a jail two blocks from the courthouse. While Kelly can walk and is wearing a boot while he heals, Greenberg said his client was receiving less-than-stellar care behind bars. “Nobody gets proper medical care in jail,” the lawyer said.

Additionally, Kelly is also buried under back child support. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the R&B singer who referred to himself as “The Pied Piper” owes over $60,000 and his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, will be able to deduct his $20,000 monthly payments from his music royalties. Cook County Judge Lori Rosen gave the order Monday at the Daley Center in Chicago. Andrea’s lawyer, Alison Motta, confirmed Kelly last paid child support in May to cover through July, but that was the last time he’s made a payment.



And as it turns out, Andrea isn’t the only one that the R&B crooner is indebted to. Lisa Damico, who acted as Greenberg’s co-counsel in the child support case before withdrawing in September, has also requested that Rosen order Kelly to pay $12,000 in unpaid legal fees.



Kelly faces several sex- trafficking, racketeering and child pornography charges, split between Chicago and New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His Chicago trial begins in April 2020.