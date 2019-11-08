'It Got Really, Really Bad': Tommy Davidson Opens Up About Cocaine Addiction in Red Table Talk

As many of us watched the legendary comedy sketch show In Living Color, one of the standout character actors was none other than Tommy Davidson. His masterful grasp of physical comedy was notable and he went on to appear in films such as Booty Call, Bamboozled, Juwanna Man and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. And of course, we can’t forget he lent his voice to Oscar Proud of the beloved black-ass animated hit, The Proud Family.

In the episode titled, “Surviving the Unthinkable: How to Overcome Adversity,” Tommy Davidson joins Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Jones at the infamous red table to open up about his journey, struggles and all.

Per the official press release:

Jada and Gammy are joined by comedian and family friend Tommy Davidson to discuss his experiences around racism, abuse, and addiction. From being abandoned as an infant, to learning how to overcome the pain of his past, Tommy comes to the Table to share his story.

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, Davidson speaks on his first time trying cocaine.

“Somebody gave it to me, everybody had it...had it all the time,” Davidson recalled. “So, I tried it and was like, ‘this ain’t nothin’’ and I ain’t think nothin’ about it. This is all dandy. And it just became one of the things. It became the thing.”

He then went on to describe how the addiction “got really, really bad,” causing him to lose his marriage.

New episodes of Red Table Talk air every Monday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.