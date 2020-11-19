It Goes Down in the DMZ: Ava DuVernay’s New Futuristic Drama Is Headed to HBO Max

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay speaks onstage during FYC Event For Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’ panel at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on August 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo : JC Olivera ( Getty Images )

If there’s one thing that deserves the GOAT award for 2020, it’s streaming platforms. From Netflix to Hulu, Amazon Prime to HBO Max—the amount and quality of content this year has been increasingly overwhelming, yet creatively astounding. And it doesn’t seem like things are about to let up anytime soon.



In a press release sent to The Root, HBO Max announced its limited series order for the Ava DuV ernay and Emmy-nominee Roberto Patino executive-produced futuristic drama DMZ. An official description for the series are as follows:

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, “DMZ” chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (series star Rosario Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (series star Benjamin Bratt), the popular—and deadly—leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world—and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost…hope.

This project, which is also based off the DC comic of the same name, will fall under Duvernay’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group in association with her production company ARRAY Filmworks. In addition to DMZ, DuV ernay has also been tapped to produce the limited series Colin in Black & White with Colin Kaepernick for Netflix as well as direct the film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.