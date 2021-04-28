Issa Rae’s Raedio and The Read Team Up for Upcoming Original Comedy Album

Screenshot : YouTube/Fuse

The widely popular and always hilarious weekly podcast The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle will be partnering up with Issa Rae’s record label Raedio for an all-new comedy album, The Root has learned.

Per an exclusive announcement via Paper Magazine, in addition to the upcoming album, The Read will now be executive produced by Rae and Raedio President Benoni Tagoe, Alex Rago in tandem with hosts Fury and Crissle.

“I have been a fan of Crissle and Kid Fury for almost a decade now and The Read has been my weekly comfort food,” as Issa Rae explained. “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their brilliant comedic commentary in such a specially curated, timeless format.”

“Thank youuuu @IssaRae and the entire team over at @TheRaedio,” Crissle wrote in a tweet. “And thank you everyone for your support over the past eight years. what a life.”

Both Kid Fury and Crissle added in a statement: “Working with Benoni, Issa and the Raedio team was a natural decision because we have been immense mutual supporters for our entire digital careers. A comedy album is new territory for us, but Raedio has been instrumental in helping us develop the vision for this project, and collaborating with them has been exciting and such a joy. We’re excited to break new ground and give our fans new ways to tune in and engage with us.”

At this point, the Issa Rae Empire is like 70-0. She’s proven time and time again that she has such an eye for talent and good-ass partnerships, it’s like I’m always on the edge of my seat waiting to hear what bomb collab she has coming up next. Issa Rae and The Read? What’s next? Perhaps a deal with Nike? Or maybe Adidas? Goodbye Ivy Park, hello Issa Park. How about some Rae-Ban shades? I can totally see the vision, can’t you? Hey Issa, whenever you get ready to do some more R&D—I’ll have my people call your people.