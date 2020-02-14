Is Wendy Williams OK?

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Serious question: Has anyone checked on Wendy Williams? Is she OK?

I know the talk show host is known for her own particular brand of fuckery, but it seems as if she can’t stay out of the headlines lately for saying things that are probably best left in the group chat or her journal; you know, the kinds of things you might think, but most people know better than to say out loud?

Advertisement

That isn’t to excuse her verbal faux pas or to say that what she is saying is OK, but, seriously, girl, what the problem is?

In the latest dust-up that has people reaching for the errant lace on her wig, Wendy went after gay men for wearing skirts and heels.

Advertisement

I shit you not.

According to People, during a segment of her show that aired Thursday, Williams went after gay men for “wearing our skirts and our heels” and asked her audience, “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

Advertisement

“Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are,” she added. “No matter how gay.”

Well.

Listen. I’m going to admit that heels have never been my ministry. I cannot walk in them to save my life, so I never wear them. Platforms? I got you. Wedges? Bitch, I’m your girl. But heels? Not now, and not ever for your auntie. I just cannot.

Advertisement

So gay men, please feel free to buy all the heels I do not buy. We might have to fight over the skirts, because I love me a good skirt, but if you get there before me and get the skirt before me? So be it.

The point is, we shouldn’t care what anyone wears. Seriously. What is this obsession with policing what people wear? Either it’s “you’re too old to wear this,” or “you are not a woman so you can’t wear that.” Why do you care?

Advertisement

The dicks they suck don’t make you gag, so honey, let people live. Sheesh!

The reactions to what Williams said were a mixed bag on Twitter. Some people agreed with her, and some called her out for what they saw as homophobia and transphobia.

Advertisement

Did I mention she also brought up menstrual cycles? Oh yes. I forgot.

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” she said. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

Advertisement

Girl, I guess.

I hope the people close to Wendy check on her soon. She is clearly going through something and needs some help.

Advertisement

Only unhappy people spend that much time worried about what the fuck someone else is doing, especially when what that person is doing doesn’t harm them.

Good luck, everybody.