Is This Your King? Michael B(ae) Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan attends the screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” hosted by The Cinema Society on February 13, 2018, in New York City. Image : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

People Magazine has just announced their 2020 Sexiest Man Alive and it’s none other than Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.



In his interview with People, Jordan dished on the secret to his confidence, his 10-year plan, and the qualities he looks for when it comes to women. (Because yes, that’s important, too.) Some of those traits include “a sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he shared. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list, that’s probably why my ass is still single. But yeah, it’s a list.” (Ehh, don’t beat yourself up Mike. We all have some form of a list going on in our heads—though mine is almost always exclusive to groceries. But I digress.)



In 10 years, the Newark, N.J., native hopes “to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more” and “just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.” Arguably, Jordan has already been doing that. Sparked by the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others, Jordan took to the streets of Los Angeles this past summer to march with protesters in the fight for racial equity and equality, and against police brutality.

“This country was built on the backs of our ancestors—backs that had a target the entire time, and this month is no different with more Black lives caught in the crosshairs,” the actor expressed in an impassioned speech. “Too many look at us as public enemies, only some see us as humans, and yet we need to be superhuman just to survive. We must strategize, organize, and train ourselves as we demand more. One arrest isn’t enough. This is just the beginning.” Jordan also partnered up with Lyft back in September to provide rides for people of color and recent college grads in underserved communities in both LA and New York. And prior to all of this, his production company Outlier Society was the first to adopt inclusion riders for all future projects.

Speaking of future projects, Jordan can be seen next in the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, which is set to drop on Amazon Prime next year. And there’s also been some talk of him potentially making his directorial debut in the next Creed installment. For now, though, we’ll just say congrats to Michael B. Jordan for the Sexiest Man recognition. This news deserves at least a bottle (or two) to be popped, right? I mean, what else do we have left to do at this point besides day-drink?

