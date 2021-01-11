Is This Your King—and Queen? Yes, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Went Public as a Couple on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan attends the LA Community Screening of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” on January 06, 2020; Lori Harvey attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet on August 11, 2019. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

In 2018, Michael B. Jordan introduced a few popular memes, thanks to his portrayal as Killmonger in Black Panther. One of those meme-able quotes was, “Heyyyy, Auntie.” Cut to 2021 and it looks like Michael is now saying, “Heyyyyyy, Lori!”

Lori Harvey, that is.



On Sunday night, the newly-named Sexiest Man Alive posted a couple of romantic pictures with the model-influencer (and stepdaughter to Steve Harvey). Lori followed with an additional pairing of pics shortly after. That means, they’re OFFICIAL-official.

Michael, who is 33, opted to let the pics speak for themselves while Lori, who is 24, chose a simple brown heart as her caption.

The two actually first sparked dating rumors around the Thanksgiving holiday when paparazzi spotting them deboarding a plane in her hometown, Atlanta. Rumors circulated that the couple was spending the holiday together, which is pretty damn serious in relationship terms.

Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about the coupling from all angles—a lot of it is projection, to be honest, as we really have no insight into Lori’s life outside of social media photos.

As someone who rarely does interviews, Lori recently spoke on UK-based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing’s podcast PLT: Behind Closed Doors about the challenges of extreme media attention.



“It’s definitely frustrating,” Harvey noted. “I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have ‘allegedly’ or ‘rumored’ in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”



I’ll just say this—as a young and attractive woman, she seems to be doing exactly what most her age would do, which is having fun and dating. On the general celebrity tip, I’m expecting we’ll see some editorial spreads with the couple or at least some red carpet pics at a socially-distanced ceremony in the near future.

