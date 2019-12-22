Is Amanda ‘Diva’ Seales Leveling Up as New Host of The Real?

Amanda Seales at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo : Joshua Blanchard ( Getty Images )

Is Amanda Seales having the best year ever?

The actress, comedian, author, singer, TV personality, podcaster, poet and social media influencer—who caught the attention of tabloid media for blasting Kim Kardashian for blackface last week—has reportedly been tapped to become the permanent fifth host of the The Real.

Advertisement

According to the Jasmine Brand, Seales—who also performs as Amanda Diva— will be joining the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton in the new year.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” a secret source told the celebrity gossip blog. “She really connected with the audience!”

In 2019 , the Insecure actress—known for waxing poetic about racial issues on social media—gained prominence on television with her HBO comedy standup special I Be Knowin’ (directed by Stan Lathan). She also released her first book, Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use and served as a judge on NBC’s standup comedy competition series Bring The Funny.

Advertisement

This happened all this year for the 38-year-old Inglewood, Calif., native and Columbia University grad school grad, who is of Grenadian descent.

As for The Real, the Telepictures-produced show has been without a permanent fifth host ever since Tamar Braxton was fired after the second season in 2016, which left bad blood between the multiple Grammy Award-nominated singer/reality TV star and some of the co-hosts for years to come.

Advertisement

Recently, Seales has served as a regular guest host of The Real, which is a multicultural millennial-styled emulation of ABC’s The View.

Although she’s quite vociferous on her social media platforms, Seales has yet to confirm the news about her becoming the official host of the two-time NAACP Image Award-winning talk show.

