Introducing Not a Sports Show: The Show for Fans Who Need a Little More Than Just Sports

Teena Marie and Rick James are cool, but we all know the greatest duo of all-time is sports and beer. That’s why Anheuser-Busch—more commonly known as the folks behind Budweiser, Bud Light, and your drunken college dorm antics—has joined forces with Panay Films to bless us with Not a Sports Show.

Hosted by actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, this new talk show will feature interviews with both current and former athletes. More importantly, Not a Sports Show is set in a relaxed bar atmosphere and will go beyond the game to explore the personal lives of some of the biggest names in sports. They’ll dish on their family lives, greatest triumphs, their worst dates, personal beliefs, family lives and everything in between. They’ll also have a little bit of fun by playing improv games, recreating karate movies, partaking in chili tastings, and taking a lie detector test.

I told y’all it’s not a sports show, but y’all don’t listen!

Check out his guests on the six-episode series:

Chiney Ogwumike: Los Angeles Sparks WNBA player, first Black woman to host a national radio show on ESPN

Joc Pederson: MLB All-Star and World Series champion

Kenny Smith: 2x NBA champion, Inside the NBA analyst

Melvin Ingram: 3x NFL Pro Bowler

Paul Pierce: NBA champion, finals MVP, Boston Celtics legend

Sabrina Ionescu: 2x John Wooden Award winner, 2020 first overall draft pick, New York Liberty WNBA player

Shannon Sharpe: 3x Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer, co-host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed

Shaun White: snowboarder, skateboarder, 15x X-Games gold medalist, 3x Olympic gold medalist

The show’s first episode—a two-part interview with Pierce—is set to premiere on March 25 on the free streaming service Ficto, and new episodes will follow every Thursday through April.

And because I already know what you’re about to ask for, you can check out the trailer here. Don’t ever say I don’t give y’all anything.