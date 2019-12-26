Instead of Getting Rihanna's Album for Christmas, We Got Drake Talking About Rihanna

Drake watches a screen alongside other Toronto Raptors fa ns during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo : Cole Burston ( Getty Images )

It’s the first day of Kwanzaa—Umoja—so, let’s all unite and sip this hot tea.

Fresh off the release of his new song and video, “War,” (which is rife with U.K. Grime rap style) Drake sat down with Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar Podcast to talk about, well, just about everything that’s been surrounding the rapper in the news.

“War” / Drake (YouTube)

Nothing seemed to be off-limits as he discussed cultural appropriation and ghostwriting claims, Pusha T, Kanye and Meek Mill beef, rumors about his son, experiencing the Toronto Raptors championship, no longer being signed to Young Money/Cash Money, the Camp Flog Gnaw booing and more.

“Some people like his music, I personally don’t ‘cause I don’t believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe,” Drake said about Pusha T, despite being a Clipse fan prior.



And like any man blessed enough to be in Rihanna’s vicinity in any capacity, Drake was clearly still affected by his situation with her (and like, that awkward dab seen across the world).

In what seemed to be a conflict of interest, lack of discernment or outright disrespect, Drake recently collaborated with Chris Brown on the single “No Guidance.” The 33-year-old rapper discussed his decision to work with Brown, referring to Rih as “that person.” Ouch.



“That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the most utmost love and respect for her,” Drake told Wilson. “I think of her as family, more than anything. I felt, I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”



Wonder how long that moment actually lasted.



As for moving the fuck on, Drake did mention being open to a new relationship, but it would take a certain kind of person to handle him and his lifestyle.



“I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine,” Drake noted. “And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing. Have to be somebody that has taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence. I have come across it a few times, I’ve yet to be able to hold onto it, for whatever reason. I’m the captain of a ship, and I look behind me and I see a lot of people on board. Full steam ahead. That’s just how I have to keep rocking for right now. Hopefully, I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over because that person is getting seasick.”



You can check out the complete interview (over 2 hours!) here: