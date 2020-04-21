Insecure's Natasha Rothwell to Star in Comedy Central Animated Series

Photo : Rachel Murray ( Getty Images )

Natasha Rothwell, comedian and breakout star of the hit series Insecure (on which she has also been supervising producer) is taking her talents even further than HBO with a show of her own.



According to Deadline, Rothwell is set to executive produce and star in a new animated series for Comedy Central titled Malltown. She’ll be working alongside co-executive producers Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame, as well as Mike Perry, the artist behind Broad City’s animated intros.

What will Malltown be about, you ask? Per the report, “The show, set in a declining mall, follows the coming-of-age adventures of Libby. Seen through the eyes of the budding teen, the mall is a microcosm of America and everything that’s totally screwed up about it.” We can get down with that.

“I don’t know about you, but this good news is right on time! GAH!” wrote Rothwell on Twitter regarding the big news, adding, “I’m SO friggin’ excited for this project!”

In December 2018, Rothwell scored an overall deal with HBO and has been working to develop a series that she’ll be executive producing, writing and starring in. A former Saturday Night Live writer, Rothwell has continued to rise in the television and film industry, securing her bag with roles in projects like the show Bojack Horseman, and the films Wonder Woman 1984 and Like a Boss.

You know what that is? Growth.

