Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations Announced; Lovecraft Country Leads for TV

Y’all have already heard of the Critics Choice Awards (which first began in 1996)—well, get ready for the Critics Choice Super Awards! It’s critics choice, but make it super critics choice.

Hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez, the inaugural awards ceremony specifically honors film and television projects within the science-fiction, superhero, fantasy, animation, horror and action categories. On Thursday, nominations were announced for the new ceremony and Lovecraft Country, created by 2020 The Root 100 honor ee Misha Green, is the top dog this year when it comes to television shows.



According to the official press release sent to The Root:



Lovecraft Country (HBO) received the most television nominations, with a total of six possible wins, including Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Jonathan Majors, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Michael K. Williams, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollett, and Best Villain in a Series for Abbey Lee. Amazon’s “The Boys” received five nominations including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series for Antony Starr, Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Karl Urban, and Best Actress in a Superhero Series for Aya Cash.

There were some other notable Black-ass recognition in each of the genres. Along with her Lovecraft nomination, Smollett also represented in the Superhero lane, landing a nom for Actress in a Superhero Movie for her work in Birds of Prey. Birds of Prey also got a Best Superhero Movie nomination, along with Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard (Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kiki Layne grabbed noms in the Best Actor and Actress in a Super hero Movie categories for the latter).



As for animation, Maya Rudolph scored two nominations—one for Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie (The Willoughbys) and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series (Big Mouth). Anthony Mackie was nominated in the Best Actor In A Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie category for Synchronic.



Soul, Pixar’s first-ever film with a Black lead, was nominated in the Best Animated Movie category, with Jamie Foxx getting a nod for Best Actor In An Animated Movie.



Tenet, Bad Boys For Life and Da 5 Bloods were among the nominees in the Best Action Movie category. Speaking of those three films, its leading actors (John David Washington, Will Smith and Delroy Lindo, respectively) all scored noms for Best Actor In An Action Movie.



Plus, Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) will be joining the iconic Patrick Stewart to accept the Legacy Award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise. It’s two different Star Trek Generations for real! See what I did there?

“What a celebration this is going to be!” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated.”

The first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards, will air Jan. 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For the full list of 2020 nominations, head on over to criticschoice.com.