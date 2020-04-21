In Relatable News, Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over New Fan Janet Jackson

Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images ) , David Becker ( Getty Images )

TikTokers cannot get enough of the #SavageChallenge, the Keara Wilson-created viral dance craze which is set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song of the same name from her latest project, Suga.



Everyone from pop singer Normani to multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer has done their rendition of the dance for all to see, but during a video chat conversation with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Hot Girl Meg was most excited about a music legend getting in on the #SavageChallenge fun.

“Freakin’ Janet Jackson,” she said excitedly when discussing how far the challenge has gone. While Ms. Jackson technically didn’t perform the challenge for TikTok or the ‘Gram, someone did a supercut of her music videos and films set to the song, which was just as cute.

“All the ladies were posting it, and I was like ‘Janet Jackson, you know me?!’” she laughed. “And now we follow each other on Instagram. I’m like ‘I win, Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everyone else can go away.’”

Elsewhere in her interview, Thee Stallion discussed some of the causes she is supporting amidst the COVID-19 hysteria. The college senior (because you can be both smart and beautiful) said she and Amazon partnered to donate money to Park Manor, an assisted living facility in Houston, TX. For those who don’t know, when she’s not breaking necks and cashing checks, Meg is studying health administration at Texas Southern University. She dreams of opening an assisted living facility of her own.

She is also giving back to her fanbase, The Hotties. “[CashApp and I] sent a lot of Hotties a lot of money like twice, and now we’re doing the All In Challenge,” she said. The All In Challenge, created by businessman Michael Rubin, is a call for the biggest names in the entertainment industry to raise funds in order to help those who have been impacted directly by the coronavirus by creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for their fans or auctioning off a prized possession.

Meg is offering one lucky fan the chance to be flown out to California to hang out with her, receive the star treatment, and appear in her music video.