In-Person and Virtual Events to Check Out in Order to Avoid Hitting Up the Beach

Nelly, left, Jhene Aiko and DJ D-Nice are all participating in events slated to take place over the weekend. Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images ) , Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images ) , Aaron J. Thornton ( Getty Images )

While many people are rushing out to go to the beach or soak up the sun, this weekend, next weekend and the weekend after that should really be spent social distancing. If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this weekend, social media is chock-full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these virtual events cover the entertainment aspect we need (from a safe distance), but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself, nonetheless!

July 23

Music

The Cincinnati Music Festival will take place virtually beginning on Thursday and ending on Saturday. According to a press release obtained by The Root, “The event will be a celebration of Black-owned businesses while also highlighting Black performers. With racial equality on everyone’s mind these past months, the Cincinnati Music Festival will act as a platform to continue these discussions.”

Reverend Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak about social justice today, and throughout the event, and DJ D Nice and Regina Belle are expected to perform special sets. Anyone can join the concert for free by clicking here.

SummerSonic Music Festival will stream Rihanna’s 2012 set from their event today. Fans of Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy and X JAPAN can also watch these past performances as well on the festival’s YouTube channel. Streaming began at 7 a.m. ET.

July 24

Convention

Comic-Con@Home will stream live on YouTube. The event, which began on July 22, will feature panels, presentations and more about comics, gaming, TV and film. All of the San Diego Comic-Con’s events are free to join online at any time, and superfans can order badges to wear at home if they so choose. The final day of the convention is Sunday.

More info is here.

July 25

Music

The 20th anniversary of Nelly’s Country Grammar is this year, and the rapper will perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever via the website and app MelodyVR. The company is including Nelly in its Live from LA series, and his set begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Freedom Fest is an annual music and empowerment festival that will (obviously) be held virtually this year. Speakers at this year’s event include Birmingham,Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Doug Jones, Stacey Abrams and Miles College President Bobbie Knight.

Per a press release obtained by The Root, there are also some pretty interesting panel discussions that will take place at this event. They include “The South Got Somethin’ to Say: A moderated panel discussion aimed at the evolution of politics and vital issues that plagues 2020,” as well as “Strong-Her: A dialogue about female leadership, breaking the glass ceiling, and women making an impact within the community.”

Those who are interested in attending can click here.

Technology

Creative production company MediaMonks is partnering with Brooklyn’s art and media center BRIC for the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, which aims to “[bring] the spirit of Brooklyn to the global stage,” according to a press release obtained by The Root. Performances at the two-day event will include Common with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, Questlove, Yemi Alade and Lila Downs.

Those eager for more information can click here.

Philanthropy

Baldwin Hills Mall in L.A. is the location for Saturday’s “Feed Your City Challenge.” The event will find some of the biggest names in music such as Roddy Ricch and Jhene Aiko helping community leaders pass out groceries and PPE items. According to a press release obtained by The Root, they aim to serve 10,000 community members in need through this initiative, which was founded by retired NBA player Ricky Davis.

The event starts at 2 p.m. PT. More info is available here.