IMDb TV Announces LeBron James-Produced Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

“You’ve got the Lakers, you’ve got the Clippers and then you’ve got Sierra Canyon High School.”– Anonymous

Without question, NBA players live a charmed life, b ut players for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are social media superstars in their own right, garnering millions of views on YouTube and Instagram while drawing enormous crowds everywhere they played prior to the pandemic. Athletes will always have a certain degree of mystique or allure to them, and that’s only magnified when your roster is comprised of some of the highest-ranking players in the country—many of whom just so happen to be the children of NBA royalty.

We’ve heard the names Bronny James (son of LeBron) and Zaire Wade (son of Dwyane Wade) for years. But now, courtesy of Amazon Studios and Uninterrupted, we’ll learn about other big-name high school ballers like BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Shy Odom and Ziaire Williams in the docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Executive produced by LeBron James and his right-hand man Maverick Carter, Top Class follows the back-to-back state champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the 2019-20 season as their chase a third consecutive title. With expectations at an all-time high, the team must come together in order to manage extraordinary amounts of media attention, fanfare and internal dynamics in order to continue to perform at the highest level. They also must balance the pressures of daily life while playing in sold-out arenas and competing on a global stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uninterrupted on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content and Programming at IMDb TV, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docuseries captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory—both on and off the court.”

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers premieres on February 26, exclusively on IMDb TV. Check out the trailer below.