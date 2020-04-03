I'm Not Crying, You're Crying: Frank Oceans Returns With Two New Singles Guaranteed to Put You In Your Feelings

There are two things I can never get enough of: crab legs and new Frank Ocean music. And while I always make it a point to partake in my favorite crustacean, the gracious soul who blessed us all with Channel Orange has been shortchanging our eardrums for a while now.
Thankfully, Frank has re-emerged from whatever bunker he shares with D’Angelo bearing gifts: a pair of new singles that were previously only available on vinyl.
“Dear April” and “Cayendo” made their auspicious debuts at his PrEP+ party in October, and because God is good all the time, they’re now available on all digital platforms. Hallelujah!
On “Cayendo,” Frank goes for the gut—in Spanish— over some breezy guitar licks, while on “Dear April” the Grammy Award-winning crooner does what he does best: wax introspective poetics about a relationship gone awry.
And if you find yourself in your feelings after listening to Frank’s latest offerings, I promise you aren’t alone.
I would offer to console you, but the way my social distancing is set up…
Hopefully, a new album is imminent. Now let me get back to crying my eyes out to this good-ass music.