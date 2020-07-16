'I'm Incredibly Thankful to be Alive': Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Previous Reports, Says She Suffered Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion attends A Celebration of The Fearless Women in Music on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken up and given her own version of what went down this past weekend with Tory Lanez and the house party incident that ended up with Tory being arrested and Meg taken to the hospital for a foot injury.

On Wednesday, the “Savage” rapper took to Instagram to clear up some misconceptions in regards to rumors and previous reports that she had been arrested along with Tory.



“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are [sic] inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Meg began. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Meg didn’t specify the shooter or give further details as to what went down that led to the escalation (as I’m sure this is now a legal matter), but she did confirm that she was not arrested and said she was taken to the hospital so that the bullets could be removed via surgery.

TMZ obtained footage of the incident with police at the scene, which happened outside of Kylie Jenner’s home following a pool party (Warning: the video within the link contains some graphic footage involving the injury, including blood).



Per TMZ, an LAPD spokesperson told them, “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.”



“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” Meg continued in her IG statement. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”



We’re hoping that Megan has a healthy recovery and that she finds some peace.

