If You've Been Longing for a Four-Hour Documentary About Mike Tyson, Your Prayers Have Finally Been Answered

Mike Tyson, who— at 54 years old, still somehow talks shit, smokes weed and beats people up for a living— is the subject of a new documentary, courtesy of the fine folks at ABC News.

The upcoming four-hour doc (yes, you read that correctly) Mike Tyson: The Knockout “will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash, and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles,” according to a press release from ABC. It will also include interviews with former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, in addition to exclusive archival material and previously unaired footage of Iron Mike using big words like “perspicacious” and “Buster Douglas”.

Thankfully, unlike Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you won’t have to sit through the entire thing in one sitting, since it will be broken down into two parts.

The first part, which premiere s on May 25, will explore Iron Mike’s youth and his transition from being preyed on by bullies to eventually becoming “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” We’ll be treated to insight from former trainers in Tyson’s circle who reflect on his frequent trips to juvenile detention, his rise to superstardom after the death of his mentor, Cus D’Amato, in 1985, the pressures of fame, and his eventual downfall.

Hell, Michael Spinks is even nice enough to pop up and remind everyone about the time Tyson turned his jaw into a puddle in 91 seconds.

In the second part, premiering on June 1, we’ll get into Tyson’s conviction and prison sentence for the rape of 18-year-old Desiree Washington, his re-entry into society, and his numerous attempts to recapture the magic of his early years inside the ring. It’ll also touch on his cocaine addiction and the impact of several deep personal losses, such as the death of his four-year-old daughter, Exodus, in 2009.

The Brooklyn native is far from perfect, but aren’t we all? So, as he continues to make a genuine effort to rectify his mistakes, this documentary serves as an introspective look at one of the most polarizing athletes of all time.

“In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America,” executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher said in a statement to The Root.

Since you asked nicely, here’s a sneak peek at the trailer.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout, premieres on back-to-back Tuesdays, May 25 and June 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.