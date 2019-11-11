If You Googled 'Boondocks Characters,' Kanye West's Picture Showed Up as Uncle Ruckus

“What’s a king to a God? What’s a God to a non believer who don’t believe in anything? Will he make it out alive? Alright, alright, no church in the wild.”

Frank Ocean probably wasn’t talking about “Google” when he crooned about the wild on Watch the Throne, but the Lord works in mysterious ways.

This past weekend, every single social media platform from Twitter to Facebook was filled with a variation of the phrase “Google ‘Boondocks characters’ right now! You’re welcome.”

And those of us who followed instructions (and thusly paid it forward by informing our own timelines and feeds) were blessed with the following image:



‘Boondocks characters’ Google Search Screenshot : Monique Judge ( The Root )

You see it. The cast and character photo of Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks, who is voiced by Gary Anthony Williams, was replaced with a photo of Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat. A “Koonye West” rendering, if you will.



The Boondocks has been known to masterfully execute the concept of “life imitates art” and “art imitates life, ” and Uncle Ruckus is no exception. There are far too many similarities between the Uncle Tom-esque character and Mr. West. Take his rant in the episode titled, “The Passion of Ruckus,” for example:



If you black of skin and full of sin, come forward so I may lay my hands on you. [slaps a black man] Black be gone! [slaps black woman] Praise White Jesus! [slaps another black man] Now, I want everybody to find the nearest black man and lay hands on him. But first, make sure your hand is balled up in a fist so you can beat the black outta his soul. God smiles when you hate blackness so you beat that darkie in the name of the Almighty! Hallelujah! [the whole congregation starts beating each other. Granddad pulls Tom away from the melee] That’s right! Ronald Regan said ‘Beat a nigga’s ass and go to Heaven.’ God is good! Now, let us pray. Lord, I have spent my whole life hatin’ you for makin’ me black. And now I see I must hate myself and all those like me. And cause them misery just like your servant, Ronald Reagan did. And if any of my words don’t come directly from the Almighty God himself, then may I be struck by lightning right this very instant! Halle- [Ruckus is struck by lightning] AAAAHHHHHHH!

Now that’s what I call God’s sense of humor. Jesus is k iki-ing.



The picture has since been removed, as CNN confirmed. I, knowing damn well that it had been removed by now, did reconfirm and searched it myself. Yep, there is definitely a black box in place of MAGA Kanye’s picture at the time of this article’s posting.



It was fun while it lasted! In the meantime, enjoy the following compilation of Kartoon Kanye: