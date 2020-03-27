If You Can 'Believe It,' Rihanna Has New Music—Not a Solo Project, but We'll Take What We Can Get at This Point

Rihanna poses with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, on February 22, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo : Robin L Marshall ( Getty Images for BET )

We actually found love in a hopeless place, y’all. And by “love,” I mean, Rihanna’s music.

PartyNextDoor released a new album titled Partymobile on Thursday and Rihanna is featured on his track “Believe It.” According to Entertainment Weekly, this is the 32-year-old artist’s first music appearance in 3 years.



Now, if you’re expecting a true feature with a verse and everything, you’ll be sorely disappointed. But since we’ve been waiting through teases and professional trolling, I’m sure this will suffice for now.

EW further reports:



The Barbadian artist takes up roughly 40 seconds of the track and is relegated to the chorus. On the positive side, she’s one of the highlights of the song. With 15 tracks, Partymobile also features an assist from Rihanna’s ex-flame, Drake, on “Loyal” and its remix, which Bad Bunny tags along on as well. “Believe It” is the first single that Rihanna has appeared on since 2017, the year that saw her guest star on four popular tracks: N.E.R.D’s epic “Lemon,” Future’s “Selfish,” DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty.”

Since we’re practicing social distancing and counting down the days-that-feel-like-weeks during our self-isolation period, perhaps the soothing sounds of Rih’s voice will get us by. It’ll be quite the charitable contribution—after Rih has stepped up and provided actual charity, donating $5 million to assist alleviating the impact caused by the coronavirus crisis.

You can listen to “Believe It” below: