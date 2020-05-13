If Snoop Dogg Gets His Way, the Next Verzuz Battle We'll See Will Involve Him vs. Jay-Z

Photo : Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images for PUMA )

With all of us trapped in the house, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Instagram series, Verzuz, has become a full-fledged, whole-ass pop culture phenomenon with millions of viewers and billions of impressions to its credit. Yet for all of the love that it’s rained down on some of our favorite hip-hop and R&B artists, it has yet to show any to the West Coast. Looking to step up to the plate to resolve that matter is the D-O Double-G himself, Snoop Dogg, who wants all the smoke and has the perfect opponent in mind.



During an Instagram interview with Fat Joe, the 48-year-old Long Beach legend explained why Jay-Z—yes, that Jay-Z—would be the perfect challenger for an upcoming Verzuz battle.

“Nas was on the rise with [Jay], so it was never like who is the one-one,” he began. “Then Biggie passed away and then Nas had it for a minute. And then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for a numerous amount of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap.”

He continued, “So to me, it would be either Snoop versus Jay-Z because he has been the King of New York around the time I was the King of the West.”

Like plenty of other people, I’ve put together hypothetical battles in my mind: Kanye vs. Pharrell, DJ Quik vs. Daz Dillinger—I’m willing this one into fruition—but Snoop vs. Jay-Z makes so much sense that I’m surprised I didn’t think of that shit too.

“That sounds like the ultimate battle: Snoop Dogg against Jay-Z,” Fat Joe replied. “Now, I don’t know if JAY-Z will do it because he’s kinda like Dr. Dre. Jay-Z, we love him, but Jay-Z [is an] introvert, quiet. But Snoop Dogg [versus] Jay-Z… I’m not taking nothing away 50, but I just know that when your boat down and you gotta swim ashore, it’s a long swim. Snoop Dogg [has] been doing this [for] 25 years.”

“Been swimming since ’92!” Snoop said.

Swizz and Timbaland, the ball’s in your court. Give the people—and Snoop—what we want.