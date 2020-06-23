If Damon Lindelof 'Doesn't See It' for Watchmen Season 2, 'It's a No’ for Regina King, Too

Regina King in Watchmen (2019) Photo : HBO

Yes, fans are still watching Watchmen—and not only the TV show itself but watching out for possible Season 2 news, despite the slim chances of that happening.

Regina King and Reese Witherspoon recently appeared on Variety’s longtime Actors on Actors interview series (a series I’ve enjoyed binge-watching since before I knew that was a term) where they talked to each other about their massive TV projects, such as Watchmen and Little Fires Everywhere. Since we’re in a virtual world, the two actresses weren’t sitting across from each other in an elegant room, they were interviewing each other via Zoom or Skype from their respective homes.



Witherspoon touched on the one question fans of the series will not stop asking about: will there be a Season 2 of Watchmen? Show creator Damon Lindelof already told us at the top of the year that he had no interest in a second season of the show and that he was satisfied with the story he’d already told.

Still, there’s a possibility that HBO would want another season. After all, Lindelof gave the network his “blessing” to pursue a sophomore season with another writer-producer. If that were to happen, would King be down?



“I don’t know,” King said. “Honestly, I feel like I think HBO would want it back in a heartbeat, but if [showrunner] Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry point for Season 2, I think that the possibilities are infinite. But I feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me.”



There you have it. No Lindelof, no King. They’re a combo meal, y’all.



As previous collaborators (they notably worked together in The Leftovers), Lindelof feels a similar kinship with King, of course.



“Regina shows up and does awesome things and I just sit back and go holy—I just feel like the luckiest person in the world,” Lindelof told The Root at the world premiere of Watchmen last year. “There is this idea of a muse for writers, which is like someone who really inspires you. I think that when you know that Regina is going to be saying the words or acting in a scene, the bar is very, very high. She raises everybody’s game a thousand percent. She’s number one on our call sheet. She’s a natural-born leader. [And] she’s a director in her own right. I just feel immense gratitude that we get to collaborate again.”



It may not be Watchmen, but I certainly look forward to a future project where Lindelof and King get to work together again.

