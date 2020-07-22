Idris Elba to Receive BAFTA's Special Award for His 'Creative Contributions' to Television

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Idris Elba is one of Britain’s best-known actors, and he has made a name for himself both onscreen and off with his work in the director’s chair and as a writer and producer. His contributions will be recognized at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards, where he will receive the organization’s Special Award.

“It’s a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award,” Elba said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting.” He continued his statement by thanking BAFTA (which stands for “British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for recognizing him and others “who are dedicated to the same cause” of raising awareness about diversity in entertainment.

Elba is well known for his work in television series such as The Wire, The Office, and Luther (a role which garnered him four Emmy nominations), and in films like Molly’s Game, Beasts of No Nation, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. His production company Green Door Pictures was founded in 2013, and according to the brand’s website, they work with “emerging and established talent to produce content that is innovative, entertaining and thought-provoking whilst appealing to a broad audience.”

“[Elba] is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential,” Amanda Berry, BAFTA chief executive, says of the award recipient. “We’re delighted to recognize Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year’s ceremony.”

This year’s ceremony was initially meant to be held in May; however, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the event back to July 31. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the ceremony will take place “as a closed studio, socially-distanced show.” Comedian and actor Richard Ayoade will serve as host.