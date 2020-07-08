Idris Elba Says Luther Is 'This Close' to Becoming a Film

Luther (2010-2019) Photo : BBC Studios

Luther fans! Y’all ready to see your fave troubled detective John Luther on the big screen? Well, it looks like you may be a liiiiiiitle bit closer to making that a reality.

Advertisement

Hell, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen the infamous Detective Chief Inspector on any screen. The fifth season (or series as the Brits say it!) wrapped in January 2019, which—coupled with the global pandemic’s effect on the concept of time and the effect it had on the show’s star—seems like 50-11 years ago.



Speaking of the star of the show—Idris Elba is offering some faith, reinforcing his desire to see Luther again, but also noting that there’s a real possibility that Luther will be adapted into a film.



Advertisement

“There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” Elba recently said during a Zoom event, per Sky News. “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”



As The Hollywood Reporter noted:

Debuting in 2010, and broadcast on BBC America in the U.S., the critically acclaimed Luther has had five seasons so far, the last of which was shown in Jan. 2019. Season five, which drew strong ratings in the U.K., ended on a cliffhanger with plenty of plot points to resolve but thus far there has been no official greenlight on a sixth season.

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther,” Elba told the UK newspaper Metro back in 2018, and likened the potential film experience to thrilling ‘90s classics such as Seven and Along Came A Spider. “Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”

As for what Elba is up to these days, he was primarily on the Zoom call to promote the third season of his semi-autobiographical show In The Long Run, which he created and stars in. This one is for our British readers at the moment as it airs on Sky One. The third season will premiere on July 22.

